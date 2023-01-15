Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 15. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    TAGS

    Philippine Sea
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    CTF 71

