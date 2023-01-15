230115-N-SN516-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jacob Barnell, from Rio Rancho, N.M., participates in ship's nautical or otherwise photographic interpretation and examination (SNOOPIE) training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 00:42 Photo ID: 7589875 VIRIN: 230115-N-SN516-1007 Resolution: 6347x4231 Size: 939.29 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 18 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur SNOOPIE [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.