Decatur Damage Control

230114-N-SN516-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Evan Flynn, from Bakersfield, Calif., seals a scuttle during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

