230114-N-SN516-1047 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Frances Morana, from Honolulu, stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 00:41 Photo ID: 7589872 VIRIN: 230114-N-SN516-1047 Resolution: 5561x3707 Size: 787.96 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Bridge Watches [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.