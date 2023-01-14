Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Bridge Watches [Image 1 of 5]

    Decatur Bridge Watches

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230114-N-SN516-1052 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. John Swan, from Moreno Valley, Calif., stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    This work, Decatur Bridge Watches [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

