Paul Hamilton Freshwater Wash Down

230113-N-NH267-1079 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors clean the deck during a freshwater wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2023 Photo ID: 7589862 by PO2 Elliot Schaudt