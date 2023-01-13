Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paul Hamilton Freshwater Wash Down [Image 6 of 6]

    Paul Hamilton Freshwater Wash Down

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230113-N-NH267-1079 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors clean the deck during a freshwater wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

