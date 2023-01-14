230114-N-YV347-1220 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Braxton Huckaby, from Tennessee, stands by aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) as it receives a fuel line from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment at sea. Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy ‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 21:43
|Photo ID:
|7589861
|VIRIN:
|230114-N-YV347-1220
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|175.76 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bunker Hill RAS with USNS Guadalupe [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
