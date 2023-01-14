Bunker Hill RAS with USNS Guadalupe

230114-N-YV347-1131 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Garett Albrecht, from Rapid City, S.D., signals to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment at sea. Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy ‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

