    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230113-N-SN516-1028 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Johnclent Paez, from Fortville, Ind., verifies meter readings while standing watch in an engine room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    This work, Decatur Main Engine Room [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

