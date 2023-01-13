Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem [Image 2 of 8]

    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem

    ALI AL SALEM, KUWAIT

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Canadian Coalition Partners participate in the 13-mile DANCON march at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 13, 2023. DANCON, short for Danish Contingent, has been a tradition in the Danish Defense forces since 1972. Since that time, DANCON marches have been held across the world to foster strong bonds between the Danish military and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 06:26
    Photo ID: 7589725
    VIRIN: 230113-F-DG885-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM, KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem
    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem
    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem
    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem
    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem
    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem
    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem
    2023 DANCON March: Ali Al Salem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ruck march
    march
    DANCON
    Ali Al Salem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT