Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations

    OKINAWA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Cassandra Flores, from Bakersfield, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), observes an F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 prior to taking off of the ship’s flight deck while underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 04:54
    Photo ID: 7589720
    VIRIN: 230114-N-HJ896-1067
    Resolution: 4730x2233
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Amy Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    flight operations
    ABH
    aviation boatswain's mate handling
    flight deck
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT