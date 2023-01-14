USS America Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA, Japan (Jan. 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, also from HSC-25, Det. 6, for takeoff from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

