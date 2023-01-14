USS America Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Travion Humphrey, from Sacramento, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs an F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 to take off of the ship’s flight deck while underway in the Philippine Sea, Japan, Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

