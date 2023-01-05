Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabee Home Coming

    Seabee Home Coming

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230105-N-AS200-0123 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 return from Indo-Pacific region deployment at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu Jan 5. NMCB-4 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Home Coming
    Seabees
    NMCB4
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4
    NCG-1
    NR-NPASE-W

