230105-N-AS200-0120 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 return from Indo-Pacific region deployment at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu Jan 5. NMCB-4 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 04:26
|Photo ID:
|7589712
|VIRIN:
|230105-N-AS200-0120
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seabee Home Coming [Image 25 of 25], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
