U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Santoro, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, stand with the 4th Quarter award winners at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. The awards are given to those members who go above and beyond, demonstrating integrity, service, and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2023 04:18 Photo ID: 7589708 VIRIN: 230111-F-DG885-1021 Resolution: 5464x3635 Size: 1.33 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rocked the Rock: ASAB Recognizes 4th Quarter Award Winners [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.