Rocked the Rock: ASAB Recognizes 4th Quarter Award Winners

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Santoro, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, award U.S. Air Force Maj. Caitlin Teresky, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron director of operations, with Field Grade Officer of the Quarter at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. The award is given to FGOs who go above and beyond, demonstrating integrity, service, and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

