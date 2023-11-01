Rocked the Rock: ASAB Recognizes 4th Quarter Award Winners

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Santoro, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, award U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Sigrist, assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, with Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. The award is given to NCOs who go above and beyond, demonstrating integrity, service, and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

