USS America (LHA 6 ) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Travion Humphrey, left, from Sacramento, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), observes as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Robert Wynn, from Spring, Texas, also assigned to USS America, directs an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 to land on the flight deck while sailing underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

