USS America (LHA 6 ) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) fuel an MH-60s Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det., while sailing underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

