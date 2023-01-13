USS America (LHA 6 ) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Zachary Phillips, from San Jose, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6),directs a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 to land on the flight deck while sailing underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

