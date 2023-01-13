Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Zachary Phillips, from San Jose, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6),directs a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 to land on the flight deck while sailing underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 7589667
    VIRIN: 230113-N-BX791-1428
    Resolution: 5567x3023
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Flight Operations
    LHA 6
    USS America

