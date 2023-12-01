Paul Hamilton Deck Preservation

230112-N-NH267-1060 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class John Delacuesta, from Long Beach, Calif., grinds a riding line cleat on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

