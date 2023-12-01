Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paul Hamilton Deck Preservation [Image 3 of 4]

    Paul Hamilton Deck Preservation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230112-N-NH267-1060 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class John Delacuesta, from Long Beach, Calif., grinds a riding line cleat on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 21:49
    Photo ID: 7589588
    VIRIN: 230112-N-NH257-1060
    Resolution: 3961x2829
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Paul Hamilton Deck Preservation [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

