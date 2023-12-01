230112-N-NH267-1015 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Fawn Savoie, from Houma, La., gets a haircut from Retail Specialist 2nd Class Quaticia Dozier, from Bronx, N.Y., in the barbershop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 21:49
|Photo ID:
|7589586
|VIRIN:
|230112-N-NH257-1015
|Resolution:
|4611x3001
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paul Hamilton Barbershop [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
