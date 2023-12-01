Paul Hamilton Barbershop

230112-N-NH267-1015 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Fawn Savoie, from Houma, La., gets a haircut from Retail Specialist 2nd Class Quaticia Dozier, from Bronx, N.Y., in the barbershop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

