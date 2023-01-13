Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailor Travels Down Ladder [Image 43 of 43]

    U.S. Sailor Travels Down Ladder

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230114-N-PA221-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ty Berger, from Evergreen, Colo., climbs up a ladder aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 13:10
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailor Travels Down Ladder [Image 43 of 43], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS

    CVN 68
    AO
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    USS Nimitz
    Scuttle

