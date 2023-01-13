230114-N-PA221-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ty Berger, from Evergreen, Colo., climbs up a ladder aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 13:10 Photo ID: 7589541 VIRIN: 230114-N-PA221-1053 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 446.8 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Sailor Travels Down Ladder [Image 43 of 43], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.