364 Day Special Inspection

230114-N-PA221-1016 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Igor Dubovskiy, right, from Sevastopol, Ukraine, and Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Kieu Pham, from North Lauderdale, Fla., inspect an F/A-18E Growler aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA