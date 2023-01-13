Fuel Cell Rings

230114-N-PA221-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Mariela Salazar, from Coachella Valley, Calif., sands down air rings aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

