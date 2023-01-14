Sailor disassembles Ordnance Skid

230114-N-NX635-1030 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Seth Branham, from Olympus, Ky., disassembles an ordnance skid while performing maintenance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

