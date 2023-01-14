Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 37 of 43]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230114-N-MH015-1206 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Mass Communication 2nd Class Justin McTaggart, from Watseka, Ill., takes a photo on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 13:09
    Photo ID: 7589533
    VIRIN: 230114-N-MH015-1206
    Resolution: 3570x2550
    Size: 377.99 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 43 of 43], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier

