Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230114-N-MH015-1187 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 by PO3 Joseph Calabrese