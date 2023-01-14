Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230114-N-MH015-1028 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 13:09
|Photo ID:
|7589528
|VIRIN:
|230114-N-MH015-1028
|Resolution:
|2651x1894
|Size:
|427.07 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
