    Area Support Group – Kuwait Civilian of the Year 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Area Support Group – Kuwait Civilian of the Year 2022

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Christopher Campbell, general supply specialist, Area Support Group – Kuwait, poses with Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-KU, after being awarded the Army Civilian Service Medal for his selection as ASG-KU Civilian of the Year 2022 (Category 1) at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023.

    U.S. Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    Civilian of the Year 2022 Awards Ceremony

