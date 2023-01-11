Christopher Campbell, general supply specialist, Area Support Group – Kuwait, poses with Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-KU, after being awarded the Army Civilian Service Medal for his selection as ASG-KU Civilian of the Year 2022 (Category 1) at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7589481
|VIRIN:
|230111-D-VN697-759
|Resolution:
|3312x3573
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Area Support Group – Kuwait Civilian of the Year 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
