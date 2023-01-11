Christopher Campbell, general supply specialist, Area Support Group – Kuwait, poses with Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-KU, after being awarded the Army Civilian Service Medal for his selection as ASG-KU Civilian of the Year 2022 (Category 1) at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 09:58 Photo ID: 7589481 VIRIN: 230111-D-VN697-759 Resolution: 3312x3573 Size: 2.26 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Area Support Group – Kuwait Civilian of the Year 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.