Christopher Campbell, general supply specialist, Area Support Group - Kuwait is awarded the Army Civilian Service Medal by Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-KU, during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. Campbell was selected as the Civilian of the Year (Category 1) 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7589480
|VIRIN:
|230111-D-VN697-689
|Resolution:
|3385x3487
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Area Support Group – Kuwait Civilian of the Year 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
