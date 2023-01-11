Area Support Group – Kuwait Civilian of the Year 2022

Christopher Campbell, general supply specialist, Area Support Group - Kuwait is awarded the Army Civilian Service Medal by Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-KU, during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. Campbell was selected as the Civilian of the Year (Category 1) 2022.

