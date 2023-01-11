Leonardo Sartorio, off-post housing supervisor, Area Support Group – Kuwait, poses with Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-KU, after being awarded the Army Civilian Service Medal for his selection as ASG-KU Civilian of the Year 2022 (Category 2) at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023.

This work, Area Support Group – Kuwait Civilian of the Year 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia