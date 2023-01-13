Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese code library found in New Guinea [Image 2 of 2]

    Japanese code library found in New Guinea

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    American members of the Central Bureau in Brisbane, summer 1943.
    (Courtesy Oz at War, https://www.ozatwar.com/sigint/cbi.htm)

    Japanese code library found in New Guinea

    Japanese code library found in New Guinea

    Australian Ninth Infantry Division
    Japanese 20th Division

