Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Reichelderfer takes command of ASA [Image 1 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Reichelderfer takes command of ASA

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Harry Reichelderfer as the ASA’s chief. He was promoted to major general on 1 May 1953 after commanding ASA for several months (courtesy photo).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 09:09
    Photo ID: 7589475
    VIRIN: 230110-A-JY347-104
    Resolution: 2065x2873
    Size: 662.08 KB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Reichelderfer takes command of ASA [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Reichelderfer takes command of ASA
    Japanese code library found in New Guinea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brig. Gen. Reichelderfer takes command of ASA

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASA
    Signal Corps
    Reichelderfer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT