Harry Reichelderfer as the ASA’s chief. He was promoted to major general on 1 May 1953 after commanding ASA for several months (courtesy photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 09:09 Photo ID: 7589475 VIRIN: 230110-A-JY347-104 Resolution: 2065x2873 Size: 662.08 KB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Reichelderfer takes command of ASA [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.