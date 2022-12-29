Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage Blue/Green Team [Image 2 of 2]

    Anchorage Blue/Green Team

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2022) – Lance Cpl. Cristian Lerena, an Anti-Tank Missileman assigned to 2nd Division, 4th Marines, left, shows how to use a command launch unit (CLU) to Command Master Chief April Merriman, assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Dec. 29. Navy/Marine Corps forces, like the Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit team, sail to different regions of the world to assure allies, deter potential adversaries, and provide a persistent U.S. presence. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

