230113-N-UI066-1012 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) A flame shaped light placed for a Pagan Flame in the Void meditation aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 03:18 Photo ID: 7589332 VIRIN: 230113-N-UI066-1012 Resolution: 5447x3631 Size: 716.16 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.