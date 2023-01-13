230113-N-UI066-1008 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Andre Venaas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), lays out items for a Lay-Led Pagan meditation, Jan. 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 03:18 Photo ID: 7589331 VIRIN: 230113-N-UI066-1008 Resolution: 3694x5172 Size: 898.35 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.