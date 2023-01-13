230113-N-EL850-2041 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tyler Flores, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), cleans hydraulic fluid off a 20mm canon rotor during maintenance, Jan. 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 03:18 Photo ID: 7589330 VIRIN: 230113-N-EL850-2041 Resolution: 1919x2686 Size: 776 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.