    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 6 of 10]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230113-N-EL850-2027 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tyler Flores, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), cleans hydraulic fluid off a 20mm canon rotor during maintenance, Jan. 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 03:18
    Photo ID: 7589328
    VIRIN: 230113-N-EL850-2027
    Resolution: 2240x3136
    Size: 923.32 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

