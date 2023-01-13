230113-N-EL850-1107 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 13, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) fires its close-in weapons system during a live-fire exercise, Jan. 13, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 03:18 Photo ID: 7589325 VIRIN: 230113-N-EL850-1107 Resolution: 2016x2822 Size: 892.19 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.