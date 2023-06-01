Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.06.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in a formation as they wait to conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 6, 2023. Soldiers were required to pass an ACFT to move on to the next pre-assessment event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 04:56
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air assault pre-assessment ACFT [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Janeen Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Physical training
    Camp Arifjan
    kuwait
    air assault
    ACFT

