U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in a formation as they wait to conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 6, 2023. Soldiers were required to pass an ACFT to move on to the next pre-assessment event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7589320
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-DT355-557
|Resolution:
|4959x3306
|Size:
|13.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air assault pre-assessment ACFT [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Janeen Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT