Air assault pre-assessment ACFT

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.06.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier conducts hand release push-ups during an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 6, 2023. Soldiers were required to pass an ACFT in order to move on to the next pre-assessment event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps)

