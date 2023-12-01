EOD Training and Evaluation Unit One Change-of-Command

230112-N-MR124-1184 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 12, 2023) Cmdr. Michael Minukas, the outgoing commanding officer of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1, addresses his former command at a change-of-command at Naval Base Point Loma Annex in San Diego, Jan. 12. EODTEU-1 develops and provides realistic training to Navy EOD, and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them to support the fleet and joint force in accomplishing national objectives. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Smith)

