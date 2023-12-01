Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Training and Evaluation Unit One Change-of-Command [Image 2 of 6]

    EOD Training and Evaluation Unit One Change-of-Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elisha Smith 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    230112-N-MR124-1087 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 12, 2023) Cmdr. Joseph Preston, right, gifts his family with flowers during a change of command ceremony for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 at Naval Base Point Loma Annex in San Diego, Jan. 12. EODTEU-1 develops and provides realistic training to Navy EOD, and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them to support the fleet and joint force in accomplishing national objectives. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 02:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, EOD Training and Evaluation Unit One Change-of-Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

