    Firefighters on installation fire department dive team participate in ice rescue training at frozen lake at Fort McCoy [Image 62 of 62]

    Firefighters on installation fire department dive team participate in ice rescue training at frozen lake at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A firefighter with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department dive team practices an ice rescue scenario Jan. 11, 2023, at a frozen Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several firefighters with the team took their turn getting in a suit, strapping an air tank and full-face mask, and diving into the depths of Big Sandy Lake under the ice on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The divers were covering depths of up to 15 feet or more completing several types of rescue scenarios under the guidance of fellow firefighters. Divers took turns going in and out of the same hole that was cut in the ice. Each diver was tethered with a connecting line that included a communications connection. This is an annual requirement for dive team members to maintain their abilities. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 01:54
    Photo ID: 7589299
    VIRIN: 230111-A-OK556-720
    Resolution: 3193x1992
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters on installation fire department dive team participate in ice rescue training at frozen lake at Fort McCoy [Image 62 of 62], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    firefighters
    Fort McCoy
    ice rescue training
    dive team
    Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department

