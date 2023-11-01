Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations With 31st MEU [Image 3 of 8]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations With 31st MEU

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2023) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) while underway in the vicinity of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations With 31st MEU [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEU
    Flight Ops
    F-35
    USS America (LHA 6)

