OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2023) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) while underway in the vicinity of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 22:15 Photo ID: 7589273 VIRIN: 230112-N-BX791-1172 Resolution: 5329x3553 Size: 1.43 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations With 31st MEU [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.