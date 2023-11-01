USS America Conducts Flight Operations With 31st MEU

OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 perform a foreign object damage walk down on the ship’s flight deck while underway in the vicinity of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

