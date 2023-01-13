U.S. Air Force returns land back to Hawaii

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto, Mobilization Assistant to the commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, listens to a question during a press conference at the Hawaii State Capitol building in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2023. The United States Air Force (USAF) leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease at $40,270 annually, which expired on December 31, 2022. The USAF used the lands for radio and communications equipment, installation and maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

