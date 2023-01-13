U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto, Mobilization Assistant to the commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, answers a question during a press conference at the Hawaii State Capitol building in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2023. The United States Air Force (USAF) leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease at $40,270 annually, which expired on December 31, 2022. The USAF used the lands for radio and communications equipment, installation and maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 21:56
|Photo ID:
|7589241
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-EA289-0163
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force returns land back to Hawaii [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT